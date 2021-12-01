NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

VRTX stock opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.