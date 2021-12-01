NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.60 and a twelve month high of $693.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

