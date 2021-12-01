NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,393 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cerner by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

