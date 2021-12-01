NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

