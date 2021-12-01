NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $647.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.22, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $662.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

