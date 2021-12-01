NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

