NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

RY opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

