NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson Purchases 100,000 Shares

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$990,949.44.

NVX stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,710. NV Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

