NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson Purchases 100,000 Shares

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$990,949.44.
NVX stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,710. NV Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.
NV Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.