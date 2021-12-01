NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

