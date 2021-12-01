Nyzo Market Capitalization Reaches $3.76 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.76 million and $97,001.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

