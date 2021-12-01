Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

