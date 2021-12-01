Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 12,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 252,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.