Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 526 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $43,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $797.46 and its 200 day moving average is $807.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $3,297,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

