Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 1.63% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 147,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter.

PTGX opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

