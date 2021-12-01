Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $393.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

