Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $314.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $310.11 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.