Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

