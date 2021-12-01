Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00244207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00089205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

