Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $352.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,113. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

