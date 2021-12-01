Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 1,700 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. Research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

