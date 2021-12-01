OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.