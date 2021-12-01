Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.99 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $994,803.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

