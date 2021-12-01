Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 220,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 12,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

