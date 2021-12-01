Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $344.49 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $344.49 million and $58.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

