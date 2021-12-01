O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.40 and its 200-day moving average is $596.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.