Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Down 44.3% in November

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHPA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

