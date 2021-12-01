Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

OSK stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

