OST (OST) Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 5% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $40,558.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

