Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) versus Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Financial Comparison

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Outbrain alerts:

This table compares Outbrain and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.09 $4.36 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.11 -$245.80 million ($1.35) -10.56

Outbrain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Outbrain and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $22.06, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Outbrain on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.