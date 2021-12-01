Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 44,831 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.