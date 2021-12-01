Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $611.53 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.31 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

