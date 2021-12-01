Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.