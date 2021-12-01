Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.