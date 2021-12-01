Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,211 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.