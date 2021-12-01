Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

