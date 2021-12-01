PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PAGS stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

