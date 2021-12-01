Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 195,443 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLTR stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

