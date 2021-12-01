Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 195,443 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PLTR stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
