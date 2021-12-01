Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.92 Per Share

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company has a market capitalization of £354.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

