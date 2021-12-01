Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Tops $0.0142

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $19,788.90 and approximately $657.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

