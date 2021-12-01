Parachute Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397,623.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $397,623.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,669,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.