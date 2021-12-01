Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 1,697 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $11.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.05. 51,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $395.14 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

