Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $282,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,165. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

