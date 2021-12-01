Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $376,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 152,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

