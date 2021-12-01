Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $15.21 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283,742 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,000. Lyft comprises approximately 2.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,383 shares of company stock worth $1,376,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 183,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

