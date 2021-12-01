Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. 35,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

