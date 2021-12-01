Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 19,936 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 25.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heska by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Heska by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSKA opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

