Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

