Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,193 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Quaker Chemical worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,527,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $227.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $220.73 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

