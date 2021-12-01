Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 446.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

