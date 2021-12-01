Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Upwork worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

